SWANZEY — The third phase of a sidewalk improvement project in Swanzey Center is expected to begin this week and conclude by early summer, the town announced in a news release Monday.
The projectaims to construct 1,900 linear feet of new asphalt sidewalk along Sawyers Crossing Road from where the sidewalk currently ends to the Cresson Covered Bridge, Town Administrator Michael Branley said in the release. Work will also include removing some trees within the right-of-way.
Per the news release, the project is partially funded by a $97,990 grant from the Monadnock Alliance for Sustainable Transportation (MAST) through the Complete Streets Implementation Grant Program. The grant will be supplemented by labor and materials from the Swanzey Public Works Department, Branley wrote.
MAST is a coalition of organizations and individuals helping create and promote sustainable transportation initiatives and also assists those projects in finding financial support, according to its website.
Branley explained that Swanzey Center is a main population hub in the town, connecting to destinations such as schools, the Mount Caesar Union Library and the town hall.
“The area benefits from existing sidewalks that provide an alternative mode of transportation to these destinations and this phase will increase the overall sidewalk length and hopefully encourage greater usage of the sidewalks,” he said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.