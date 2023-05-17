SWANZEY — The third phase of a sidewalk improvement project in Swanzey Center is expected to begin this week and conclude by early summer, the town announced in a news release Monday.

The projectaims to construct 1,900 linear feet of new asphalt sidewalk along Sawyers Crossing Road from where the sidewalk currently ends to the Cresson Covered Bridge, Town Administrator Michael Branley said in the release. Work will also include removing some trees within the right-of-way.

 

