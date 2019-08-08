GREENLAND — In reality, there were two tournaments concluding at Breakfast Hill Golf Club on Wednesday.
First place at the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur had effectively been wrapped up a day earlier, with Lauren Thibodeau of Windham CC opening up an eight-shot lead on her closest pursuer and practically getting to treat her final round like a victory lap.
For everyone else, it was a chance to fire a parting shot, maybe climb a couple rungs on the leaderboard and find areas for improvement.
Because nobody was catching Thibodeau.
“I know I couldn’t win, but I wanted to go out there and play my best,” said collegian Nina Harrington of Cochecho CC, who finished 11th after shooting an 86. “I definitely played a lot better than I did last year. My scores were lower. Just need to keep working on the mental focus.”
Thibodeau, 19, who is preparing for her sophomore year at Louisville, ended up winning by nine shots over runner-up Chelsea Sedlar despite failing to break par for the first time all week. Her rounds of 69-69-72 gave her a title in this championship in her third time playing it.
“It means a lot,” she said. “Being from New Hampshire, I always wanted to win the State Am. There’s three rounds and it’s not easy. There are a lot of good golfers out here.”
Four Seacoast area golfers finished in the top 10. Sixteen-time champ Dana Harrity of Abenaqui CC fired a second straight 79 to take fourth, while Carys Fennessy of Cochecho CC matched that score to end up alone in fifth.
Shivani Vora of Portsmouth CC played her best round of the week, shooting 77, to take seventh, and Joan Cyr of Rochester CC (79) was another two shots back in eighth.
At the top of the leaderboard, there was little drama. Sedlar, the champion in 2016 and a’17, and the runner-up last year, cut the gap to seven when she birdied the par-5 2nd hole. But she couldn’t get any closer, with Thibodeau birdieing the seventh and ninth holes to up the advantage to 11 shots at the turn.