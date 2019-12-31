We made our choices, and you made yours. And this year, the top choice was the same. We asked readers to choose their top pick from a list of 10 significant stories in 2019. The list was put together through a survey of our news staff. The winner received more votes online than the next three choices combined, and more than the number 3-10 choices combined. It was the only story to make the top 10 of every ballot in our newsroom as well.
The story of the year was June's Magical History Tour in downtown Keene. Artists from around the world, who call themselves the Walldogs, came to the Elm City over a four-day period this summer to paint 16 murals that celebrate people, places and things that make Keene unique. Not only did that event bring attention and tourists to the city, the murals are now the subject of a two-hour downtown walking tour provided by the Historical Society of Cheshire County to learn the local history behind the art.