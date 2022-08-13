After a lengthy journey to get diagnosis and treatment for her tick-borne illness, Mary Ann Kristiansen is on the road to better health.
“It’s not going to be a beeline to better. It’s going to be a slow slog to get the brain repaired,” said Kristiansen, whose tick bites last fall provoked lasting and debilitating symptoms.
Now, after six weeks of treatment with doxycycline, an antibiotic commonly used to treat Lyme disease, she said she is beginning to feel more like herself. It was prescribed by a research clinic in New York to combat her B. miyamotoi infection, which is caused by spiral-shaped bacteria related to the one that causes Lyme.
Kristiansen said she still has good and bad days. She sometimes has cognitive difficulties, but her energy has returned. Full recovery, she said, could take six months to a year.
Today, she is vocal when it comes to questioning widely-employed protocols for diagnosing and treating tick-borne illnesses — protocols used here and across the country. Cases have been rising worldwide, but responses and progress by the medical and research communities have lagged, according to experts on Lyme and other tick-borne infections.
In the U.S., confirmed cases of Lyme disease increased by 44 percent from 1999 to 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An analysis of 90 studies published in BMJ Global Health in June found that 8 percent of people studied from 2001 to 2010 had Lyme disease antibodies. That percentage jumped to 12 from 2011 to 2021. Studies conducted by the Yale School of Public Health put New England at 11 percent.
The possibility of a human vaccine against Lyme disease from Pfizer, now in late-stage trials, raises hopes that a Lyme-preventative shot may be available in 2025 or 2026. If Pfizer’s final clinical trial is successful, this could be the first human inoculation for Lyme disease since LYMErix — the first human vaccine for Lyme in the U.S. — was discontinued 20 years ago because of side effects.
With rising worldwide rates of Lyme, “providing new options for people to help protect themselves from the disease is more important than ever,” Annaliesa Anderson, Pfizer’s head of vaccine research and development, said in a company statement this week.
“If it’s effective, safe and well-tolerated, it will be wonderful,” said Dr. Amy Offutt, president-elect of the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS), which educates health care professionals. “In phase three, this is where we learn, ‘Is it good? Is it safe? Is it working?’ ”
In the wake of Kristiansen’s missed diagnosis in New Hampshire, which ultimately prompted her to consult a tick-borne illness research clinic at Columbia University Medical Center, she filed a grievance with Dartmouth Health, Cheshire Medical’s parent system.
She said the health system’s review found that her primary doctor followed testing protocols.
Patient grievances filed with Cheshire Medical “are never rejected,” said Dr. Aalok Khloe, a physician in the center’s division of infectious diseases and international health. “Every concern submitted is thoroughly evaluated and reviewed, and findings are provided to the patient or their representative.”
“Once that decision is made to test, we follow appropriate practice by using tests that are FDA approved to ensure accuracy and testing and resulting standards,” Khloe explained by email. “If suspicion of a tick-borne illness exists, the recommendation is to check for Lyme as well as other tick-borne illnesses.”
He said Cheshire Medical uses a two-tiered blood test that screens for antibodies that appear in two different time frames. He said the Western Blot test is no longer used to confirm initial results because it can often be misinterpreted and is less accurate than the test protocol Cheshire currently employs. Other tick-borne infections are diagnosed through PCR tests, he said.
Kristiansen said she hopes that more comprehensive and reliable testing and treatment will become the standard of care, including at major medical centers throughout New Hampshire. She also hopes continuing education for care providers will be embraced and applied.
“I kept looking for that bullseye,” said Kristiansen, who once served on Cheshire Medical’s board of directors. “With two tick bites and two rashes, there should have been a deep dive right there. Everyone” — including a primary doctor, a neurologist and a tester for cognitive function — “blew by the fact that I had two tick bites with rashes and classic Lyme symptoms. There needs to be better education and better treatment. This is an epidemic.”
More information on tick borne illness, testing and precautions is available at www.ilads.org; www.globallymealliance.org; www.dhhs.nh.gov; www.cdc.gov.
— Roberta Baker
