Michael Bennet
Age: 55
Background: Senior U.S. senator from Colorado and former superintendent of Denver Public Schools; was a member of the so-called Gang of Eight, a bipartisan group of senators who pushed for comprehensive immigration reform in 2013.
Visits to the region: Four, in March at the Graphicast manufacturing plant in Jaffrey before declaring his candidacy a few weeks later, Hillsborough County Democrats’ Summer Picnic in Greenfield in August, Jaffrey, Peterborough and Keene in December, an editorial board interview with The Sentinel in January
More on Michael Bennet
Joe Biden
Age: 77
Background: Former vice president; ran for president in 1988 and 2008 and was the U.S. senator from Delaware from 1973-2009
Visits to the region since this cycle: Two, a Keene State rally in late August and a town hall in Peterborough in December
More on Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg
Age: 77
Background
Visits to the region this election cycle: None
More on Michael Bloomberg
Cory Booker
Age: 50
Background: Junior U.S. senator from New Jersey and formerly the mayor of Newark. A Rhodes scholar and graduate of Stanford University — where he played tight end on the football team — Booker’s background has been in community organizing since attending law school at Yale.
Visits to the region: Four, as a declared candidate in May at a house party in Keene and in August at the Hillsborough County Democrats’ picnic, and previously during his exploratory-committee phase in December 2018, with another house party in the Elm City. He spoke at Keene State College in October.
More on Cory Booker
Pete Buttigieg
Age: 37
Background: Mayor of South Bend, Ind.; served in Afghanistan as an intelligence officer in the Naval Reserves. Buttigieg is a former Rhodes scholar and would be the first openly gay president.
Visits to the region this cycle: Six, once in February at the Orchard School and Community Center in Alstead before declaring his candidacy, then as an official candidate in May at Keene High School and an August house party in Hancock. He brought huge crowds to the Peterborough Town House in October, the Walpole Elementary School in November and The Colonial Theatre in Keene in January.
More on Pete Buttigieg
John Delaney
Age: 46
Background: Former congressman from Maryland, founder of two companies publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Visits to the region: At least eight, including a March double-header in Peterborough, stops in Keene and Jaffrey and an editorial board interview at The Sentinel in July, the Hillsborough County Democrats’ Summer Picnic in Greenfield in August, an October house party in Nelson.
More on John Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Age: 38
Background: U.S. representative from Hawaii, who is the first Hindu and first Samoan-American member of Congress. Gabbard also served in a combat medical unit in the National Guard in Iraq.
Visits to the region this election cycle: At least five, two of which came before her official campaign launch. Gabbard was one of the earliest current candidates in the field to come to the Monadnock Region ahead of the midterms with a stop at Keene Middle School, where she gave an address at a progressive organizing summit with Jerry Greenfield of Ben & Jerry’s fame. In October, she visited Franklin Pierce University and Keene State College, and attended a house party in Jaffrey in December.
More on Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Age: 59
Background: The senior U.S. senator from Minnesota, Klobuchar was the Hennepin County attorney before becoming the first woman elected to one of Minnesota’s Senate seats
Visits to the region this cycle: Six, she made an April visit to Peterborough’s Waterhouse Restaurant, gave a May address as the keynote speaker of the Cheshire County Democrats’ annual spaghetti dinner in Keene, made an August stop in Greenfield for the Hillsborough County Democrats’ Summer Picnic and participated in a business roundtable followed by a Q&A town hall at Stonewall Farm in Keene. After the last debate in October, she visited a Keene State College political science class, and she drew a large crowd to Keene High School in December, followed by an editorial board interview at The Sentinel.
More on Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Age: 63
Background:
Visits to the region this election cycle: None
Bernie Sanders
Age: 78
Background: Junior U.S. senator from Vermont, formerly the at-large congressman for Vermont and mayor of Burlington; runner-up in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary; remains an independent but caucuses with the Democrats in the Senate
Visits to the region this cycle: Four, a full-house rally at The Colonial Theatre in Keene in March and another packed rally at the Peterborough Town House in August. One of Sanders’ first events after his heart attack was an October rally at Keene State College. He stopped in to The Sentinel for an editorial board interview in December.
More on Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Age: 62
Background: Billionaire investor from California and founder of NextGen America, a nonprofit group pushing for environmental and voting-rights reform
Visits to the region this cycle: One, a town hall forum on disabilities at the Crotched Mountain School in Greenfield
More on Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Age: 70
Background: Senior U.S. senator from Massachusetts; previously a Harvard Law School professor of bankruptcy law and adviser to federal oversight programs
Visits to the region this cycle: Four, a Keene State College town hall in April, a packed rally at the Peterborough Town House in July, a return to Keene State in September and a bowling alley rally at Bowling Acres in Peterborough in December.
More on Elizabeth Warren
Marianne Williamson
Age: 67
Background: Self-help and spirituality author.
Visits to the region: Three, once in March at Keene State College, a double-header in May at the Keene Yoga Center and a house party in the city, and a visit to Franklin Pierce University in Rindge in November.
Andrew Yang
Age: 44
Background: Tech entrepreneur and philanthropist from New York
Visits to the region this cycle: Seven, June 2018 at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene and February 2019 at The Works Café in the Elm City before a stop at Post and Beam Brewing in Peterborough, a late-August visit to Keene State, a September return to Peterborough and a December double-header with The Sentinel editorial board and another brewery-hosted town hall at Branch & Blade Brewing Co. He opened his Keene field office on New Year's Day.
More on Andrew Yang