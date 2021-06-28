According to The Loon Preservation Committee’s website:
* Contrary to popular belief, loons do not mate for life. A pair will stick together for several consecutive years, but if one dies or is overpowered by a rival, the other will take a new breeding partner.
* In the summer, loons have bright red eyes. In the winter, they dull to a dark, red-brown.
* Lead tackle is responsible for 42 percent of documented adult loon deaths since 1989.
* Loons have several different calls. A loon will “wail” to communicate with its partner over a long distance; an adult loon will “hoot” to communicate with its chick; and a male loon will “yodel” in situations where he feels threatened.
* Loons typically sleep on the water, napping for only about 15 minutes at a time.
* Loons only lay one or two eggs each nesting attempt, and both the male and female take turns to incubate the egg. The average incubation period lasts about 27 days, and the parents will continue to care for the chick until it is about three months old.