The party lasted four plays. Months of hope and rapture, all those Lombardi Trophy dreams, toppled along with Aaron Rodgers.
On a Monday night intended to celebrate his official arrival, the legend ran onto the field as the New York Jets quarterback during pregame introductions, carrying an American flag to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The MetLife Stadium lights were low, and somehow the atmosphere seemed equal parts solemn, raucous and iconic. After 18 Hall of Fame-worthy years in Green Bay, Rodgers wore a different shade of green, but the opponent envy must have felt the same. He was the show as usual, which meant the Jets mattered, at last.
Then, moments later, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd wrapped up Rodgers, who couldn’t spin out of a sack. Rodgers rose, put his hands on his hips, looked toward the sideline and took a seat again on the turf. He lifted his legs and rested on his back. And for the rest of the night, he needed assistance — the shoulders of two medical staffers to guide him off the field, a cart to escort him to the X-ray room, a walking boot that may soon become an indispensable part of his wardrobe.
There is no envy anymore, only sympathy. And disappointment. The Jets fear Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon when his left foot got twisted and stuck in the turf.
“It’s not good,” Coach Robert Saleh said.
New York outlasted Buffalo, 22-16 in overtime, without Rodgers on Monday night. The Bills remain a championship contender, but they might be a diminished one now, especially with quarterback Josh Allen continuing to be too stubborn and impatient to play within himself. Allen committed four turnovers, forcing the issue against a shellshocked and emotionally diminished opponent that wouldn’t have beaten Buffalo without help. His mistakes enabled the Jets to muster the resolve to show who they are.
Their defense, led by safety Jordan Whitehead’s three interceptions, kept them in the game. Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick relegated to backup duty, replaced Rodgers, played decent in key moments and avoided the flood of disastrous decisions that plagued him in the past. Running back Breece Hall rushed for 127 yards, and wide receiver Garrett Wilson turned a suspect throw into a miraculous touchdown reception to tie the game at 13. Later, in overtime, undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson ended it with a 65-yard punt return touchdown.
You saw the talent and fight that made Rodgers want to join the Jets. They have winning pieces. But concerns about their offensive line turned out to be valid. Rodgers couldn’t get through one possession without feeling the heat. Ten years ago, he could buy time and use that defensive pressure to his advantage. But he is the NFL’s oldest active player now. He needed a cleaner pocket. He absorbed one unlucky hit, and suddenly, the first season of a fascinating partnership is in jeopardy.
For the opening 3 minutes and 45 seconds of the season, they were an experiment that inspired great curiosity. They enticed celebrities to leave their mansions for a football game. They made cynical fans start to believe. They brought all their athleticism and attitude to this stage and planned to make a statement against a rival that has recently owned the AFC East.
Then Rodgers went down. The clock flashed 11:15 in the first quarter. All of a sudden, the man who talked openly about “manifesting” a Super Bowl triumph with New York couldn’t stay upright..
It’s a stunning predicament. Not even doomsayers would dare to imagine something so sad and disastrous.
The start of the Rodgers era in New York was fun while it lasted, all 225 game-time seconds of it. Suddenly, though, no one feels like celebrating. They’re the saddest 1-0 team in the NFL.
Until Rodgers returns, the Jets will be known for what they’re not once again. Their dreams have succumbed to their nagging curse.
