SPORTS-FBN-BILLS-JETS-GET

Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson

is swarmed by teammates and head coach Robert Saleh after scoring the game winning touchdown on a 65-yard punt return.

 Elsa / Getty Images

The party lasted four plays. Months of hope and rapture, all those Lombardi Trophy dreams, toppled along with Aaron Rodgers.

On a Monday night intended to celebrate his official arrival, the legend ran onto the field as the New York Jets quarterback during pregame introductions, carrying an American flag to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The MetLife Stadium lights were low, and somehow the atmosphere seemed equal parts solemn, raucous and iconic. After 18 Hall of Fame-worthy years in Green Bay, Rodgers wore a different shade of green, but the opponent envy must have felt the same. He was the show as usual, which meant the Jets mattered, at last.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.