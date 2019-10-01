Name: Teresa (“Terri”) O’Rorke
Age: 65
How long have you lived in Keene: 3 years
Family: 2 daughters, 5 grandchildren
Education: Beauty School
Occupation: semi-retired hairdresser
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Cheshire Quilters Guild, RSVP, Monadnock Progressive Alliance
Public/government service: Richmond Rescue, Winchester Ambulance, Richmond Trustee of Trust Funds, Richmond deputy town clerk, Richmond ballot clerk, “America Reads” program.
1. Why are you running for a ward seat on the City Council?
The seat became available and I know I would have much to give on the council. I have no agenda, and would be a new and fresh face to the council.
2. What’s an issue of particular importance to residents of your ward — more than to the city in general — and how would you address it?
Some folks have mentioned the poor condition of sidewalks. The way I feel this issue could be addressed is to research the process of repairing and proceed from there.
3. What should the council’s role be in trying to make the city more attractive for business?
One role would be to support the Arts Corridor.
4. What issue doesn’t get enough attention by city leaders?
I believe the sub-standard and possibly dangerous living conditions in many local rental properties for those of low-income. Homelessness, which may be an off shoot of this issue, needs to be aggressively addressed.