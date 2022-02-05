The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough announced the 2022 Trendsetter Award winners recently.
These awards are presented annually by the business magazine in partnership with The Keene Sentinel and Keene Young Professionals Network (KYPN) and go to young professionals, under age 40, who are making significant impacts in their places of work and in the communities in which they live.
An awards event is planned for March 24 at Keene Country Club, with precautions taken to guard against the spread of COVID-19. Details for the event will be announced soon.
Terrence L. Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel, announced the winners. They are:
Aalok Khole, M.D., infectious disease physician, Cheshire Medical Center, Keene
Riley Anne Lynch, teacher and choreographer, Monadnock Academy of Movement Arts, Peterborough
Chuda Mishra, owner, Keene International Market, Keene
Kristin Brooks, internship coordinator, Keene State College, Keene
Crystal Card, admissions coordinator, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, Westminster, Vt.
Lindsey Swett, branch and business development manager, Savings Bank of Walpole, Winchester
Andrew Dodson, virtual fabricator, Bensonwood Homes, Walpole
Ashley Beppel, quality manager, Timken, Keene
“This is an astounding group of amazing leaders with great impact on their workplaces and in their communities,” Williams said. “In these times of great stress on so many, the work and volunteerism of these individuals is truly inspiring.”
The Business Journal and its partners The Sentinel and KYPN have now recognized 126 Trendsetters since 2015. Williams said a large majority of previous honorees are still working in this region.