The N.H. Department of Revenue Administration has set 2019 property tax rates in several Monadnock Region communities.
Among them:
In Peterborough, the tax rate is $29.75 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 34 cents, or about 1.1 percent, from last year’s rate of $30.09. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,950. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also down, about 0.03 percent.
In Winchester, the tax rate is $35.64 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 91 cents, or about 2.6 percent, from last year’s rate of $34.73. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $7,128. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 0.4 percent.