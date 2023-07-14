The SwampBats beat the Danbury Westerners 4-3 in game one at Rogers Park, but dropped game two 7-6 in their fifth doubleheader of the season, and the fourth since July 1, on Thursday in Connecticut.
In the first game, the Bats were held scoreless until the fifth inning when an RBI single by Tony Livermore, scored Evan Goforth. Jordan Smith then blooped a single to score Livermore and give the SwampBats the lead. The next batter, Devin Taylor belted a home run, his fifth of the season, over the center field fence to make it 4-1.
Danbury got a run back in the bottom of the fifth, but Kent State’s Eric Chalus Jr. finished his start with five innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out five.
Sam Portnoy struck out the side and stranded the tying run at second base in the sixth inning, before retiring the side in order in the seventh for his first save of the season.
In the nightcap, the Westerners took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on two hits, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and an error. The SwampBats struck back in the second with a three-run home run from Matt Brown-Eiring to make it 4-3. Three batters later, Brayden Horton crushed a two-run shot to center to give Keene a 5-4 lead.
Danbury knotted the score in the second on a single, a stolen base, and two errors. After two scoreless frames, the SwampBats took the lead again on a single by Taylor in the top of the fifth, scoring Horton. Keene left the bases loaded later in the inning.
With the SwampBats up 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Danbury loaded the bases with one out on a single, two walks, and a fielder’s choice. The Westerners hit a slow chopper to shortstop, but the SwampBats couldn’t turn two, instead making their sixth error of the game on an errant throw, giving Danbury the lead for good.
The SwampBats return home for a date with division rival Vermont tonight. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.
— Sentinel Staff
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
