The SwampBats beat the Danbury Westerners 4-3 in game one at Rogers Park, but dropped game two 7-6 in their fifth doubleheader of the season, and the fourth since July 1, on Thursday in Connecticut.

In the first game, the Bats were held scoreless until the fifth inning when an RBI single by Tony Livermore, scored Evan Goforth. Jordan Smith then blooped a single to score Livermore and give the SwampBats the lead. The next batter, Devin Taylor belted a home run, his fifth of the season, over the center field fence to make it 4-1.

