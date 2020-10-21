Suzanne M. Prentiss
Age: 56 years old
City/town of residence: West Lebanon, NH
How long have you lived in your Senate district? 18 years in District
Family: Married, one child Phoebe
Education: BA, MPA, Paramedic
Occupation: Executive Director of the American Trauma Society
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: National Association of EMT’s
Public/government service: 11 years on the Lebanon City Council, 2 years as Mayor
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
I would sponsor a “Broadband Build-Out” bill. We can no longer live with and tolerate the “Last Mile” not being built out, this impacts equity for work, education and healthcare throughout the state. CARES Act funding will only take us so far, until the end of this year. The rest is up to the legislature. In tandem, a bill that incentivizes partnerships with other utilizes to deliver Broadband needs to be considered. For example, the NH Electric Cooperative efforts to build out Broadband in two NH communities it already serves, Lempster and Colebrook has set a new bar to reach.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
School funding is the legislatures issue to take up, the court has told twice, this is up to the state of NH. We need all tools possible to fix this problem, first, we need the report from the NH Commission to Study School Funding. This Commission received funds from the legislature to carry out it’s charge, and has members of the public onboard. This approach is new for this issue vital to NH communities.
3. What more should the Statehouse be doing to incentivize clean energy?
The legislature needs to continue empowering local governments to develop and manage clean energy initiatives while developing a comprehensive overarching statewide legislative policy. This would include, but not be limited to: incentives for and partnering in the area of green jobs development, boosting the solar mandates in the renewable portfolio standards, raising the net metering cap.
4. What can the N.H. Senate do to make health care more accessible and affordable for Granite Staters?
Making healthcare more accessible starts with an investment in the Medicaid program, both raising the reimbursement rates as well as dropping or eliminating the income requirements that rule out many that are in true need of coverage, yet edge over the current line for eligibility. We can also improve on access to affordable, quality care by partnering in the support of clinics in more rural areas of NH where proximity limits access to care. Telehealth has changed the picture for access as well during COVID, however without decent Broadband we will fail many in NH who are in need. We should look at what programs we currently have in place and examine expansions/improvements there first. In the end, the goal is healthcare for all.