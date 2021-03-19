CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu says vaccine eligibility for all adults in New Hampshire is only weeks away.
Those who work in schools and child-care facilities are getting vaccinated now. Registration will open up to people who are 50 and older next week, on March 22.
“I think some folks will be registering on the 22nd and getting their vaccine like the 22nd or 23rd,” Sununu said at a press conference Thursday. “We’re not waiting weeks away here. Folks can register and get the vaccine almost immediately.”
Sununu didn’t have an exact date for when the general population will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Registration is now happening on VINI, the state’s new system for vaccine appointments, which rolled out Wednesday.