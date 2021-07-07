In the towns listed below, service will be limited and inconsistent for the remainder of this week. We hope to get back to regular delivery in the next week or two. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to secure staff and drivers to consistently deliver your newspapers. Any missed deliveries will be credited to your account so that you are not paying for newspapers that you did not receive.
If anyone knows of someone in these towns that would like to earn some extra income by delivering for The Keene Sentinel, please contact Circulation at 283-0797 for details.
We apologize for the inconvenience of our current service in these areas.
- Acworth
- South Acworth
- Alstead
- Bellows Falls
- Gilsum
- Parts of Keene
- Langdon
- Marlow
- North Walpole
- Walpole
- River Rd N, Westmoreland
- Stoddard