Some area schools are taking precautions with students who either recently returned from or are currently studying in Italy. Students at Keene and ConVal high schools who traveled to Italy over February break were notified by their respective districts to stay home from classes for 14 days.
The southern European nation is one of five countries with the top warnings about coronavirus disease COVID-19 from the CDC, with 1,689 reported coronavirus cases and 35 deaths as of Monday.
The ConVal students were part of the Cecilia Ensemble, one of the choral groups in the Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs, which performs internationally every other year, while the Keene High students were traveling with their families.
Both districts' superintendents said the students will not be penalized for missing school, and will have help completing their work.
Four Keene State College students studying at the Lorenzo de' Medici institute's Florence campus are returning to the U.S. as soon as possible, according to Keene State spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte.
The students will remain off campus for 14 days — the length of time needed for COVID-19 symptoms to present.
Ricaurte said Keene State made the decision to halt the students' study abroad and is picking up any additional travel costs to them and their families. She said the students will finish their courses with the Italian university remotely.
Dartmouth College in Hanover also ended its Italian study-abroad program early out of concerns about coronavirus, the Valley News of Lebanon reported last week.
The first person to test positive for coronavirus in New Hampshire — who health officials have not identified due to medical confidentiality rules — recently came back from travel in Italy, and notified his health care provider of a fever and respiratory symptoms that had developed within two weeks of his return, according to a news release from the state health department. These symptoms are the most common for the disease.
The man, a Grafton County resident and an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, was the fourth person in New Hampshire to be tested for COVID-19. The case is awaiting testing to confirm it's the disease by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The man is in home isolation, with symptoms reportedly getting better since they started last week, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said.
While the state awaits the CDC's test results, Chan said the health department is taking action to contain the disease.
The agency is investigating who the patient has been in contact with, and will evaluate if those people require isolation or testing, Chan said.
"Any time we have a newly emerging infectious disease that we have seen spread between people and cause more serious infection, we take it very seriously," he said.
A Facebook post from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Monday afternoon said all staff who were in contact with the patient have been identified and told to stay home.
The hospital did not respond to questions Monday about whether the man is employed in patient care or if he had returned to work before being isolated.
Health officials recommend people take precautions similar to those used for the flu, such as staying home when sick, covering one's mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, washing hands frequently and disinfecting surfaces often.
"This is a virus that is spread through respiratory droplets by someone who is infected," Chan said, "so it takes close contact to spread this."
The illness caused by the new coronavirus strand — which has no known cure — was first identified in Wuhan City, China, in December, and has spread to at least 50 other countries, including the United States.
The first coronavirus death in the U.S. was confirmed Saturday in Washington, the Washington Post reports. Five other deaths in that state were announced Monday, bringing the national toll to six.
Additionally, four of the coronavirus cases in the U.S. have been deemed not travel-related, and thus caused by person-to-person contact, according to the CDC.
Globally, more than 3,000 deaths from 8,774 cases had been reported as of Monday, the World Health Organization's website states.