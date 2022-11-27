20221128-LOC-Store It

Store-It storage facility is set to ring in the New Year with the opening of two new facilities, with one to be constructed on Red Barn Lane in Walpole while the other will be an additional building at its pre-existing West Swanzey Road location.

Two new storage facilities are set to open next year in West Swanzey and Walpole. 

Store-It owner John Pappas said Sunday that three new buildings are under construction at his company's West Swanzey Road location and five others are under construction on Red Barn Lane in Walpole. He said the work on both facilities is expected to wrap up in the coming weeks and be available Jan. 1.

