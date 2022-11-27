Store-It storage facility is set to ring in the New Year with the opening of two new facilities, with one to be constructed on Red Barn Lane in Walpole while the other will be an additional building at its pre-existing West Swanzey Road location.
Two new storage facilities are set to open next year in West Swanzey and Walpole.
Store-It owner John Pappas said Sunday that three new buildings are under construction at his company's West Swanzey Road location and five others are under construction on Red Barn Lane in Walpole. He said the work on both facilities is expected to wrap up in the coming weeks and be available Jan. 1.
The new Swanzey buildings will include 128 non-climate-controlled units varying in size from five-by-five feet to 12-by-30 feet. Pappas said those will go for rental rates between $55 and around $265 monthly.
The plans for Walpole boast 277 climate- and non-climate-controlled units, varying in size from five-by-three feet up to 10-by-30 feet and will go for as low as $65 monthly and up to $300.
Pappas said the climate-controlled units keep an internal temperature between 58 and 78 degrees, and people tend to use them to store expensive items, antiques or cars.
He said he was motivated to construct new facilities due to a high demand for rental units in the region, and he noted that the units in Swanzey and their location at Dunbar Street have been full for a while.
Even though the new units aren't finished yet, Pappas said people can call Store-It at (844) 332-1341 to reserve spaces.
