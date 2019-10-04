Name: Steve Hooper
Age: 69
How long have you lived in Keene: 31 years
Family: Married to Jackie Hooper. One daughter Althaea. One granddaughter Brianne.
Education: Ithaca College
Occupation: Retired from career in newspaper photography
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: NH West Chapter, American Red Cross; An American Nurse At War, Inc.; Rabbit Ear Films; Historical Society Cheshire County
Public/government service: Almost four years as Keene City Councilor; Ashuelot River Park Advisory Board
1. Why are you running for an at-large seat on the City Council?
The City Council job requires a big learning curve and my four years on the Council brings needed experience to the table. Serving the City has been an honor. The ability to work together with City Administration and the public to come to common ground is one of my strengths that I would continue on the Council. My work on the tree-cutting at the Keene Airport helped bring the Edgewood neighborhood and the City to compromise solutions in this contentious issue. I have chosen an At-Large position this time around to give it my all for the next two years.
2. What should the council’s role be in trying to make the city more attractive for business?
Keene property tax increases have been around 2% annually the last couple years. The State needs to responsibly send more revenue to municipalities so that towns and cities do not have to burden property taxpayers with more increases. I will continue to pressure the State to increase revenue to Keene. For example, Keene only got 21% of revenue from the State on meals and rooms tax distribution this year. The original intent set up in 1967 was that 40% would go to municipalities. The State must be pressured to increase the intended tax distribution to the city.
I will continue to support reducing our debt load by finding creative ways to bring in public/private revenue. I support Keene’s Tax Base Expansion Initiative because commercial and industrial development will increase business property tax revenue and decrease the impact on Keene property owners.
Renewable energy intiatives, such as solar, need to be pushed aggressively as we move away from dependency on fossil fuels.
Downtown revitalization must be encouraged. I supported the hiring of a downtown coordinator. I will monitor the work being done by this downtown coordinator and continue to encourage downtown activity.
3. What issue doesn’t get enough attention by city leaders?
Keene holding out the business welcome mat is improving but still falls short on occasion. A recent example was the way a local realtor was treated. For his efforts to bring parties together to successfully add taxes to the City coffer the realtor was not given any finders fee and his reputation tarnished at City of Keene public meetings. A new Vietnamese restaurant name and signage was also not handled well adding a lot of negative publicity for the City. I will work hard to keep Keene’s welcome mat out.