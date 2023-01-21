20230121-BIZ-GSNC snowplowing2

Harold Davis of Concord has been hoping for colder temperatures this winter so he can use his new snow plow.

 Mara Hoplamazian / N.H. Public Radio

This winter, Harold Davis decided to get into the snow plow business for himself, after about a decade of working for other removal companies. He bought a shiny, canary yellow snowplow a few months ago. It’s still pretty spotless.

“It’s depressing. This time of the season, there should be snow banks,” he said, looking out at bare driveways in early January. In Concord, where Davis lives, it’s been warm and rainy, with just a few days of snow.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

