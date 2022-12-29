A 26-year unhoused woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in frigid temperatures has pleaded not guilty to felony charges, including extreme indifference and falsifying evidence.

Prosecutors allege that Alexandra Eckersley gave birth in a wooded location in Manchester late Saturday evening. Shortly after midnight, she called 911 requesting assistance, but then allegedly didn’t provide police with the location of the baby for nearly an hour.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.