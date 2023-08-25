THETFORD, Vt. — A Thetford woman is being treated for rabies after she was bitten on the arm by a gray fox on Sunday as she walked along a cornfield in North Thetford Village, according to the Thetford Police Department. The attack came just days after her dog had been scratched by a similar-looking fox.

On Monday, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, in collaboration with Thetford police, located and euthanized a gray fox in the vicinity of the attack by shooting it with a small-caliber rifle, said Sgt. Jeff Whipple, game warden for Central Vermont.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

