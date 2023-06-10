South Acworth Republican Rep. Judy Aron warned House members Thursday that amendments to the last landfill siting bill remaining this legislative session would likely cement its death by the Senate or the governor’s veto pen.

They listened, striking down a proposed floor amendment by Rep. Kelley Potenza, a Rochester Republican, and voting “ought to pass” on Senate Bill 61 as presented by the House Environment and Agriculture Committee.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

