This summer, the town of Newport intends to turn a vacant lot into a $60,000 dog park and community garden. Goffstown launched a road show to teach residents how to reduce housing costs with a recent state law allowing second homes on their property. Dover is improving walking routes to public transportation.

Dog parks, gardens, housing ideas, and sidewalks are small but intentional steps toward an ambitious goal: make a rapidly aging New Hampshire an attractive place to grow older. Aging experts say achieving “age-friendly” status requires access to safe and affordable transportation, housing, and health care, as well as recreational activities and opportunities for social connection and civic involvement.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.