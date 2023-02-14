CANAAN — Carol wasn’t looking for love when she visited Bugbee Senior Center a dozen years ago, but then a Catholic clergyman introduced her to Rick Corette.
“We didn’t go there looking for somebody, either of us, but I guess God had other plans,” Carol, 79, said during an interview at the couple’s Canaan home.
Rick, 86, had been a widower for around three years, and Carol had been divorced for about a decade when they met. Rick said he hadn’t been looking to remarry when they met.
“It wasn’t a real immediate goal or anything like that,” Rick said. “When you get into that situation, it’s fairly critical because you want to make sure it’s going to work all out.”
They dated for about a year before getting married, and their children were present when the couple took their vows to show support.
“They blessed us by coming to a small ceremony,” said Carol, who trained as a lay minister and has two living children. Another son died of a heart attack before the couple met. Rick has two daughters.
The Corettes have supported each other through health challenges. When Rick needed cataract surgery, Carol served as his eyes. Carol has tremors in her hands, and Rick measures out ingredients for her when she is baking, puts the water in the coffeepot each morning and folds all the laundry.
“He does a good job. He has a nice steady hand on that,” Carol said. “And he’s the best folder of laundry that I’ve ever seen. He could work in a store.”
The couple likes to go out to eat at area senior centers and also to restaurants: Carol prefers Denny’s, and Rick is a fan of Weathervane. They also delight in watching wildlife outside their home and studying scriptures from the Bible.
The couple’s faith has been a guiding principle in their relationship and gotten them through difficult times, including when they separated for a brief time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rick, frustrated by restrictions and being unable to travel see his children, began speaking unkindly to Carol.
“He was what I call ‘acting out,’ ” Carol said.
Rick moved in with family in Vermont for around three months, and the couple continued to work on their marriage. They spoke every day by phone.
“We came out of it better than we were before, and so you learn through situations how to handle that with God’s help,” Carol said. “He really appreciates me more now, and I appreciate him more now, so we’re grateful.”
“Yeah, we need each other,” Rick added, then chuckled, “especially to make the coffee in the morning.”
LABOR OF LOVE
HARTLAND — Taylor Davis worked diligently on the bright pink Valentine’s Day card at the Hartland Public Library.
Beside the 5-year-old were a few hearts outlined in glitter that her mother, Julie Davis, helped her make for her father and grandparents. But the bright pink card held a different kind of importance: It was for Taylor’s 6-month-old golden retriever puppy Chloe, whose favorite color is pink. How did she know that was Chloe’s favorite color? Davis asked.
“Because she told me,” Taylor answered matter-of-factly.
The mother-daughter pair, who live in Windsor, had stopped by the library for a Valentine’s Day card decorating session hosted by youth librarian Traci Joy. Taylor had quite the array of supplies to choose from: brightly colored tissue paper, pipe cleaners (that her mom bent into hearts for Chloe’s card), googly eyes, buttons, washi tape and — her favorite — glitter.
“I will put the glitter on, OK?” Taylor told her mother, who was spreading glue on the cards.
She loves glitter “because it’s sparkly,” she said.
“Her eyes light up when she sees sparkles, wherever they may be,” Davis said. Taylor often spends afternoons crafting. “She’s got a very creative mind.”
The pair were getting ready to leave when Taylor spotted wrapping paper patterned with hearts and decided it would be the perfect finishing touch for Chloe’s card.
“It’s a nice gesture to give someone a card,” Joy said. Especially one that is handmade.
That was the thought Gertrude Savage, of Etna, had around a decade ago when she started making Valentine’s Day cards to deliver to people who live in nursing homes.
“I personally had older relatives and friends in the nursing home and I could just see that it would be nice to try to brighten up their day by giving them a card,” Savage said during a phone interview. “Some of the residents there don’t have any family.”
The project took off fast, and Savage turned to Etna Ladies Aid, a service organization that she’s a member of, to help make more cards. This year, the group made more than 600 — including 200 card-and-treat bags for the Upper Valley Senior Center’s home-delivered meals program.
“It helps to fill up our time and also gives us something to do,” Savage said. “It gives us a sense of doing something for the community, giving back and helping people our age.”
