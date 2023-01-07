For Alyssa McKeon and her husband, Luke Simon, their eco-friendly and sustainable store is one small way of contributing to the fight against climate change.

Witching Hour Provisions in Hopkinton opened its doors to the community in December 2021. The store is a refill station and coffee roastery. Customers can bring in their own containers to refill dish soap, hand soap, laundry detergent and personal care products that generate single-use plastics.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.