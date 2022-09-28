Two community mental health centers in New Hampshire are getting sizable federal grants to improve and expand their services.

Greater Nashua Mental Health and West Central Behavioral Health, which serves Sullivan County and the Upper Valley, will each receive about $4 million over four years.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.