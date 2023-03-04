A record number of people, many families with young children and infants, entered the country illegally from Canada in January, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Gov. Chris Sununu has asked lawmakers for $1.4 million to beef up patrols along New Hampshire’s 58 miles that border Canada.

The creation of a new Northern Border Alliance Program would give the state police nearly $620,000 for overtime, training and equipment purchases, according to the request in House Bill 2. The remaining approximately $816,000 would be available to other state, county, and local law enforcement agencies to cover overtime costs for border patrol.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

