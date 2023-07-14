The next race for New Hampshire governor may be more than a year away, but with Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s entrance into the campaign, that contest — at least among Democrats — is already taking shape.

Craig and the other declared Democratic candidate, Concord Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, are both well-known to party activists. They’re both proven fundraisers and very much within their party’s ideological mainstream. But they bring very different resumes to a race that Democrats hope they can win for the first time since 2014.

