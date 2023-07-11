Friday is the deadline for New Hampshire to participate in the 2023 federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, which is designed to provide additional funding for food-insecure school children over the summer.

Laura Milliken, executive director of N.H. Hunger Solutions, said 37,000 children statewide qualify for the benefits. That comes to an extra $120 per child spread over three months.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

