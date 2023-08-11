LEBANON — Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital began requiring employees to wear masks again earlier this month, amid an increase in COVID-19 infections.
“Patients and visitors will see the implementation of universal masking (masking at all times except to eat or drink) of our staff to help limit transmission,” Laura Whitcomb, an Alice Peck Day spokeswoman, said in a Wednesday email, which noted that the masking began on Aug. 1.
The requirement does not apply to patients or visitors, she said.
The change does not apply to the rest of the Dartmouth Health system, of which Alice Peck Day is a member, Cassidy Smith, a Dartmouth Health spokeswoman, said in an email.
Alice Peck Day instituted masking for staff in departments where there have been increased exposures to COVID-19 for 10 days from the exposure date to prevent exposing other employees or patients, Smith said.
The change at Alice Peck Day, which along with other Dartmouth Health members dropped mask requirements for people without respiratory symptoms in April, comes amid a nationwide uptick in COVID-19-related hospitalizations in recent weeks.
“Hospitals always take the care and safety of their patients and staff as their highest priority and will take precautions, including masking, as circumstances warrant,” Kathy Bizarro-Thunberg, a spokeswoman for the N.H. Hospital Association, said in an email.
For the week ending July 29, there were 9,056 COVID-19 hospital admissions nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That marked an increase of nearly 13 percent from the previous week.
In Vermont, an average of fewer than five people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since mid-March, according to the Vermont Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report issued Wednesday.
New Hampshire has roughly twice the population of Vermont. For each day of the week ending Aug. 3, about 10 people were being treated for COVID-19 in a New Hampshire hospital, according to the most recent weekly report from the N.H. Hospital Association.
Higher levels of COVID-19 in wastewater concentrations are being found in the Northeast and South, Cristin Young, an epidemiologist at Biobot Analytics, the CDC’s wastewater surveillance contractor, told the Associated Press. Still the levels are about 2.5 times lower than last summer.
On the New Hampshire side of the Upper Valley, there are three wastewater treatment facilities participating in the state’s wastewater surveillance program: Hanover, Sunapee and Newport.
The most recent samples collected in Hanover and Sunapee show increasing prevalence of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a dashboard on the DHHS website.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
