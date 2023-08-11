LEBANON — Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital began requiring employees to wear masks again earlier this month, amid an increase in COVID-19 infections.

“Patients and visitors will see the implementation of universal masking (masking at all times except to eat or drink) of our staff to help limit transmission,” Laura Whitcomb, an Alice Peck Day spokeswoman, said in a Wednesday email, which noted that the masking began on Aug. 1.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

