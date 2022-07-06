New Hampshire convenience stores can now offer keno, thanks to one of the 39 bills Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law last week. Another bill aims at boosting the cryptocurrency industry.
Before Friday, if you wanted to play keno you had to go to a bar or restaurant in the 91 municipalities that have voted to allow it. But House Bill 355 expands the game to grocery stores in those towns, though the most likely carrier will be convenience stores. This is a source of income for stores, since they receive an 8 percent cut of sales.
“That is a win,” said Kevin Daigle, CEO of the N.H. Grocers Association. “They’ve been cashing keno tickets at our stores for years.”
It wasn’t an easy victory. The bill was introduced in January 2021, but got hung up on the issue of screens and was retained in the House Ways and Means Committee into this year. The House version eventually passed a version that forbids screens, however. Daigle said it didn’t matter that much, since grocers would rather not have gamblers loiter around watching the screens.
HB 1503, also signed into law last week, would extend the state’s Uniform Commercial Code to “controllable electronic records,” more commonly known as cryptocurrency, to exempt it from various security laws starting next year, and to provide a framework to jump-start the industry here. The Senate tried to add language to that bill to require state contractors to use domestic steel in projects costing over $1 million. The House balked at that, but a compromise called for the state to give the bidding edge to contractors using domestic steel should the bids be equal in value.
But Gary Abbott, who heads Associated General Contractors of New Hampshire still has some questions about it.
“It will be interesting how the various state agencies interpret this new language,” wrote Abbott in a legislative sum up to ACG membership. “Who will decide ‘all qualifying factors being equal?’ ”
Both parts of the law won’t go into effect until January.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
