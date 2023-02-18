Last November’s elections gave New Hampshire Republicans a razor thin majority: 201 to 198. But one House seat, representing Rochester’s Ward 4, is still up for grabs.

That race, which ended in a tie, will be decided next Tuesday in a special election pitting the same candidates against each other once again. And though the stage is small – just a few square miles on Rochester’s west side – the stakes are high. With the N.H. House of Representatives as closely split as it’s been in a century, one more seat for either party could help determine major decisions on the state budget, abortion policy, school choice and more.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

