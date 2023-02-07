The federal government’s announcement that it’s ending several COVID-19 protections should be of particular interest to the approximately 72,500 Granite Staters who will lose their Medicaid coverage if they don’t get in touch with the Department of Health and Human Services — and soon.

The expiration of those federal protections also ends the “continuous enrollment” that has allowed people to remain on Medicaid without having to show they still qualify. Beginning April 1, the department will resume its pre-pandemic annual review of recipients’ eligibility, a process called “redetermination.”

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.