WINDSOR, Vt. — Hudson Ranney has a phrase he’s fond of for describing student involvement in school decisions: “A seat at the table.”
It’s not enough, said the Windsor High School sophomore, for students to watch from the audience at board meetings and offer input as part of the crowd. They deserve a physical spot among the adult decision-makers.
“I think having a seat at the table is important, because you’re looked at as an equal,” Hudson, 15, said in an interview.
Hudson knows from experience. He officially joined the Mount Ascutney School Board as a non-voting member in January and has been attending meetings since last September to provide feedback. His involvement led him to work with state Rep. Elizabeth Burrows, D-Windsor, who is chairwoman of the Mount Ascutney School Board. Hudson and Burrows drafted a bill that would require school boards throughout the state that include secondary schools to have two non-voting student representatives on the board. The proposal has support from lawmakers from all four political parties in the Legislature.
On Tuesday, Hudson traveled to Montpelier to present the bill, HB 259, alongside Burrows to the House Committee on Education at the Vermont Statehouse.
“Being a student member on a school board is incredibly important, as it allows for the students to be a part of the governing process of the school and help support [and] make educational decisions with a student perspective, as board members are not in school every day,” Hudson said in opening remarks to the committee, alongside Burrows.
Hudson earns school credit for his work through Vermont’s Flexible Pathways program, which allows students to pursue educational opportunities outside the traditional classroom setting. Hudson has been working with Burrows as part of an “extended learning opportunity” and will earn credit in social studies and English for working on the bill.
“This is Flexible Pathways in action,” Burrows said during the hearing.
She noted that while she does not have an exact count on how many school boards have student representatives, she is aware of quite a few that do.
As part of Hudson’s bill, all students who serve on boards for a one-year term would receive credit through Flexible Pathways. While they would have responsibilities and rights similar to elected members, student members would not sit in on executive sessions “if confidential information about fellow students, school district employees or contracts will be discussed,” according to the draft of the bill.
In addition to presenting proposals to the board from a student perspective, student members would keep their peers informed of what the school board is doing, in addition to other duties listed in the bill. They would receive the same financial compensation as elected board members.
During the hearing, Hudson fielded questions from state representatives including the committee’s chairman, Rep. Peter Conlon, D-Addison, who asked Hudson why student school board members would not be allowed to cast votes.
“We’re not being elected by the townspeople, and I didn’t think it was really fair. But being a full-fledged non-voting member will still give [student representatives] a lot of impact on the board,” Hudson replied.
Conlon, who served on a school board for 17 years that had student representatives, said it could be a struggle to find students who want to serve, especially with the time commitment required.
“The challenge we have is the kids are busy, and boy, to make them sit through a three-hour meeting on a night when they also have sports practice or something else can be pretty rough. But it’s a great concept,” Conlon said.
Hudson told lawmakers that he thinks someone would be willing to step up in most communities.
During the hearing, Hudson spoke with assurance and gave no trace of the nerves he later said that he felt.
“It’s really worth it because I know that if this bill passes it really will impact students,” Hudson said during a phone interview.
Hudson drafted the bill after surveying students in the sixth through 12th grades, many of whom emphasized the need for more student voices to be heard. He also learned about the process of drafting a bill and how legislation makes its way through the system.
“I think Flexible Pathways is underrated, and I have taken advantage of it. But I’ve talked to peers of mine and they’re like, ‘What’s that?’ I hope it shows that they can do anything,” said Hudson, who created a podcast about the Beatles as part of a Flexible Pathways program during his freshman year.
Before he officially joined the Mount Ascutney board, he offered input on a social media policy the Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union adopted for Chromebooks students use. One of Hudson’s suggestions was incorporated into the final policy.
“It makes me feel like I can be heard and have an impact on what students can experience,” he said.
Hudson said he is looking forward to participating in the board’s budget process and strategic planning. And if there’s another principal search, he hopes to be involved.
Hudson’s activism is no surprise to Windsor High teacher Kim Brinck-Johnsen, who is serving as Hudson’s adviser for Flexible Pathways. He remembers when, as an elementary student, Hudson would visit the high school to sit in on history classes.
Brinck-Johnsen has watched Hudson take on leadership roles on campus, including serving as sophomore class officer and a member of the student council.
“Unless students actually bring their concerns to the board or report out on initiatives of things going on, it’s hard for members ... to get [an] idea of how their policies are impacting students, and that’s where Hudson wants to make a difference,” Brinck-Johnsen said.
Brinck-Johnson is also hopeful that Hudson’s experience inspires other students to get involved in Flexible Pathways and pursue topics outside the scope of the typical curriculum.
“If young people realize that they can create opportunities for themselves in Vermont that would help Vermont’s population, at least among the young people, be a little more stable,” he said.
Hudson knows the process for a bill to become a law can be long and arduous. He’s aware that there is no guarantee HB 259 will be passed, but he is hopeful that positives will come from his efforts.
“It shows that I can make change that will impact the future students of Windsor High School and throughout the state of Vermont, and it makes all the hard work worth it,” he said.
