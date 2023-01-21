20230121-NWS-GSNC Wind2

This draft map produced by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management shows where officials are thinking potential offshore wind development could be located in the Gulf of Maine.

PORTSMOUTH — Stakeholders across Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), are inching closer to developing offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Maine.

In a series of public meetings this week, including one scheduled in Portsmouth Wednesday, BOEM is detailing its progress on bringing the renewable energy source to a portion of the 36,000-square-mile gulf area.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

