An outdoor lawn-watering ban will take effect in Wilton starting this week.

On Friday, all municipal water system users — residents, businesses, municipal buildings or the school district — will not be allowed to water lawns. Residents are also asked to reduce other non-essential water uses, such as washing cars and power-washing. People on private wells are also strongly encouraged to conserve water.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

