Fifteen years after New Hampshire state law allowed towns and cities to form their own stormwater utilities, not a single municipality has successfully enacted one.

The funding mechanism is becoming more attractive for many communities as they grapple with aging infrastructure and climate change-induced rainfall, flooding, and sea-level rise. But it’s been an uphill battle in the state to see the formation of a stormwater utility. The city of Dover could be the first, if its city council votes to formally adopt an ordinance currently in the draft phase.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

