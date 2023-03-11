20230311-NWS-GSNC Supremacist

Hundreds rally in a show of support against hate Saturday, July 23, 2022, on Route 1 in Kittery, a week after a neo-Nazi group appeared in the same area.

 Deb Cram / Seacoastonline.com

An annual report from the Anti-Defamation League shows white supremacist propaganda activity soared to an all-time high nationally and across New England last year, with New Hampshire seeing a 383 percent year-over-year increase.

New Hampshire towns and cities in the Seacoast and Strafford County, as well as in southern Maine, have recently wrestled with an influx of hateful activity in their communities, and each state in New England reportedly saw a rise in such activity in 2022. Connecticut is not included in the ADL’s assessment of white supremacist propaganda activity in New England.

