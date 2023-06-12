Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster has canceled a Drag Story Hour scheduled for Sunday, citing a steady drumbeat of harassing phone calls aimed at library staff from opponents of the event.

The event was part of a slate of community events organized by White Mountains Pride, a local LGBTQ group, throughout June. Local organizers said they were disappointed with the library’s last-minute cancellation.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.

