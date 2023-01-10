If you were planning on visiting that great urban cluster of Charlestown, New Hampshire, any time soon — sorry, you’re too late. It’s now rural.

Same with Epping and Farmington. Until this year those three communities rubbed shoulders with Concord, Keene and the Lebanon-Hanover megalopolis in the club of New Hampshire urban areas, but they’ve been pushed out.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.