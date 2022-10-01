Net metering is one of New Hampshire’s few policies encouraging more renewable energy by paying homeowners and businesses who generate it. Now, the state is looking to change the rate of those payments.

A study that’s expected to inform the new rates was presented to stakeholders Wednesday, including findings about the value of this energy and how paying generators for it impacts consumers’ bills. While the study doesn’t account for the recent and dramatic upswing in energy prices, it provides for the first time New Hampshire-specific information on whether net metering shifts costs from those who use it to those who don’t.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

