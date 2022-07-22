We’re definitely in a heat wave, by New Hampshire standards at least, but what that mostly means is: Be careful.

There is no set definition of a “heat wave” the way there are agreed-upon standards for other dangerous weather events such as tornadoes. The term refers to a period in which maximum temperatures exceed the average maximum by a certain amount, but the period of time and amount of excess differ from place to place.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.