For nearly 30 years, a group of women from Laconia High School’s class of 1952 has met monthly for dinner or lunch. They’ve seen one another through the deaths of husbands, swapped pictures of grandchildren, and reminisced about raiding their mother’s cabinets in the 1940s, in search of metal and tin to support the war effort.

“It’s such a blessing to see everyone and share our senior years together,” Lorraine Benoit, of Laconia, told me during a lunch in 1990. The women had grown so close, she said then, that they felt like sisters.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

