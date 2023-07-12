CONCORD — A West Lebanon employer of in-home care providers which has a history of unlawful pay practices agreed to pay $1 million in owed wages and penalties, the government said on Tuesday.
Your Comfort Zone Inc., with offices registered at an address on Batchelder Avenue and which provides around-the-clock in-home caregivers for elderly and homebound clients, was forced by the U.S. Department of Labor to pay $1 million in back pay and damages to 36 employees plus a $36,000 fine for willful wage theft, the Labor Department announced in a news release.
The announcement is the outcome of a federal investigation into the pay practices of Your Comfort Zone and its owner, Rosalind Godfrey, which began last year after a former employee contacted New Hampshire state labor officials to complain about what she said were unpaid wages for overtime.
In December, the Valley News, after interviewing former Comfort Zone employees, reported numerous cases alleging how they were denied overtime pay for their work.
The U.S. Department of Labor said on Tuesday that investigators with its Wage and Hour Division found that between April 2020 and August 2022, Godfrey paid home care workers who provide companionship and assistance to clients in the Twin States non-overtime rates for hours worked in excess of 40 hours per week.
Tuesday’s announcement from the Labor Department marks the third time that Your Comfort Zone and Godfrey have been punished for violating federal wage laws.
Five years ago, Godfrey was ordered to pay $100,055 in owed overtime wages owed to 25 employees following two separate federal investigations in 2018. Investigators later learned the employer allegedly coerced some affected workers into kicking back the money.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
