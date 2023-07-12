CONCORD — A West Lebanon employer of in-home care providers which has a history of unlawful pay practices agreed to pay $1 million in owed wages and penalties, the government said on Tuesday.

Your Comfort Zone Inc., with offices registered at an address on Batchelder Avenue and which provides around-the-clock in-home caregivers for elderly and homebound clients, was forced by the U.S. Department of Labor to pay $1 million in back pay and damages to 36 employees plus a $36,000 fine for willful wage theft, the Labor Department announced in a news release.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

