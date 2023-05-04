Old Man of the Mountain

David Nielsen, right, shows Rick Ganley where the Old Man of the Mountain used to be on Profile Mountain.

 Jackie Harris / N.H. Public Radio

It’s been 20 years since the Old Man of the Mountain collapsed.

On May 3, 2003, the uncanny stone face that graces New Hampshire’s license plates, highway signs, and the state quarter was no more. Podcaster and former reporter Kevin Flynn broke the story for WUMR-TV.

