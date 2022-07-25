SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Town Manager Jeff Mobus recently updated the town’s selectboard on the ongoing hiring process for the town’s police department.

According to Mobus, roughly 43 applications for police chief, 15 of which appear to be highly qualified candidates, and 20 applications for patrol officers came to the town recently. The Springfield Police Department cited advertising for the positions on the popular job-posting website Indeed.com helped to gain more recognition for the need for officers in the town.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

