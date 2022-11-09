With about three-fourths of votes accounted for as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, it seems that the state’s next Executive Council will look a lot like the current one, as all incumbents held a lead.
If the numbers hold, it will mean that Republicans will again hold a four-to-one advantage on the council, which is tasked with approving state contracts and approving appointments to state agencies and judgeships.
The slimmest of margins was in the District 1 race, where incumbent Joe Kenney, a Republican, was holding onto a lead of less than 1,400 over Democratic challenger Dana Hilliard. Kenney had a 50.7 percent share of the vote, with 77 percent reporting, and he was feeling optimistic on Wednesday morning, based on which communities had filed their results.
“Now that all the city votes are in, I’m feeling confident that we’ll win this,” Kenney said. Should he carry the victory, it would be his fifth term serving on the Executive Council.
Kenney congratulated Hilliard for what he called a “tough race.”
“He gave me a lot of things to think about,” he said. “It’s great to have a challenger that makes you work a little bit harder.”
In District 2, Cinde Warmington, the lone Democrat incumbent, held a 59.8 percent lead over challenger Harold French, with 80 percent of the vote reported.
In District 3, with 70 percent of the vote reported, Janet Stevens held a 54.6 percent advantage over Katherine Harake.
Ted Gatsas, the District 4 incumbent, was holding a 51.9 percent lead over Kevin Cavanaugh, with 80 percent reporting.
In District 5, incumbent Dave Wheeler garnered 51.2 percent of votes, with 76 percent reporting, over Shoshanna Kelly.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.