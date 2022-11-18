20221117-LOC-Meeting

Co-chairs of the Special Committee on Voter Confidence Richard Swett of Bow, left, and Bradford Cook of Manchester share a laugh as the panel worked Wednesday to finalize its report.

 Rick Green / Sentinel Staff

A final report from New Hampshire’s Special Committee on Voter Confidence is stalled over a debate over how to frame the public testimony gathered over months of hearings — which included some unfounded claims about voting.

The committee’s latest meeting on Wednesday was supposed to be a final review of its report, and committee members said they had hoped to complete their work by now. But after hours of debate, the panel was still unable to reach an agreement over where to place a section summarizing public concerns on election integrity: either in an appendix or in the main text of the document.

