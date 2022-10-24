Keene resident Steven Geller was just looking for an interesting way to connect with people in his community.

The 75-year-old retiree said he has made a habit in recent years of signing up for one-time gigs that are likely to put him in new situations with a variety of people. He’s volunteered, for instance, to deliver Valentine’s Day flowers and Christmas poinsettias. And now, for the first time, he’s signed up to help run a city election.

Steven Porter is founder and editor of Granite Memo.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.