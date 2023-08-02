There is no deadline for veterans to apply for a new health benefit that covers illnesses related to exposure to toxic substances. But veterans won’t be eligible for up to a year of retroactive benefits unless they tell the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs by Aug. 9 that they plan to file a claim.
As of July 21, about 2,521 of New Hampshire’s estimated 96,350 veterans had submitted a PACT Act claim, according to the VA’s tracker.
The PACT Act legislation, signed into law last August, expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. It adds more than 20 “presumptive” conditions that allow veterans to receive benefits without having to prove exposure during their military service caused their health condition.
Veterans’ surviving family members may also be eligible.
According to the VA’s tracker, 371,716 veterans and 7,715 survivors had filed a claim as of July 21, the most recent data available. Almost 79 percent of those claims have been approved, with many still pending a decision.
The most common health conditions connected to toxic exposure have been hypertensive vascular disease, nasal allergies, sinus inflammation, bronchial asthma, and cancers related to the reproductive and urinary systems, according to the tracker.
The VA estimates that it takes about 10 minutes to complete the exposure screening test. The VA reported that it is taking about 154 days to complete the claims process.
Veterans who submit an intent to file a claim by Aug. 9 will be eligible to receive benefits dating to last August. Veterans can file any time to be eligible for future benefits.
For more information, visit va.gov or call 1-800-My-VA-411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.