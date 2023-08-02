There is no deadline for veterans to apply for a new health benefit that covers illnesses related to exposure to toxic substances. But veterans won’t be eligible for up to a year of retroactive benefits unless they tell the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs by Aug. 9 that they plan to file a claim.

As of July 21, about 2,521 of New Hampshire’s estimated 96,350 veterans had submitted a PACT Act claim, according to the VA’s tracker.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

