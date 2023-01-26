CLAREMONT — Police arrested an orthopaedic surgeon at Valley Regional Hospital on charges of sexual assault on Tuesday afternoon at his office on Elm Street, according to a police news release.
The arrest of Dr. Thomas Marks, a 70-year-old resident of Newbury, comes following an investigation that began in mid-December after a patient reported to Claremont police that she had been sexually assaulted during an office visit. The charges include aggravated felonious sexual assault, attempt to commit aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault.
Marks was being held at the Sullivan County House of Correction following his arrest and is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday in Sullivan Superior Court.
The Sullivan County Attorney’s Office assisted Claremont police in their investigation, which is ongoing. Further charges are anticipated. Valley Regional Hospital is cooperating with the investigation and an official report to the N.H. Board of Medicine is expected.
Those with information about the investigation are asked to contact Claremont Police Detective Sgt. Joshua Peavey at 603-542-7010 or jpeavey@claremontnh.com.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
