CLAREMONT — Police arrested an orthopaedic surgeon at Valley Regional Hospital on charges of sexual assault on Tuesday afternoon at his office on Elm Street, according to a police news release.

The arrest of Dr. Thomas Marks, a 70-year-old resident of Newbury, comes following an investigation that began in mid-December after a patient reported to Claremont police that she had been sexually assaulted during an office visit. The charges include aggravated felonious sexual assault, attempt to commit aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

